WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A motorcycle crash has closed I-95 Northbound in West Haven Sunday evening, officials said.
The Connecticut Department of Transportation said the crash has closed I-95 between Exits 43 and 44.
The crash was first reported around 6:09 p.m.
There is no word on possible injuries at this time.
Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
