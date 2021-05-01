VOLUNTOWN, CT (WFSB) - A crash involving two vehicles has closed part of Rt. 165.
According to the CT DOT, the crash occurred at the corner of Beach Pond Road (Rt. 165) and Rockville Road (Rt. 138) around 8:15 p.m.
A vehicle and a motorcycle were involved in the crash.
One person was flown to Rhode Island Hospital with unspecified injuries.
As of 10:55 p.m., the roadway remains closed to traffic.
