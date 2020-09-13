UNION, CT (WFSB) - A crash involving a motorcycle has closed part of Lawson Road in Union Sunday afternoon, police said.
The state Department of Transportation says Lawson Road/Route 197 is closed between Route 171 and the Woodstock town line.
Officials say the crash was first reported around 4:11 p.m.
State police say serious injuries are reported and troopers are still on scene investigating.
