ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Enfield police are investigating a motorcycle crash on Wednesday afternoon.
Police said Route 5 is closed between Brainard Road and Manning Road due to the crash.
Officials said a car and a motorcycle were involved in the crash. The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area and seek an alternate route. There is no word on when the road will reopen.
