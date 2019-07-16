COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – A motorcycle crash has closed a section of Route 16 in Colchester.
The road is closed between Cabin Road and Gillettes Lane.
A truck and motorcycle were involved in the crash.
According to state police, the road will be closed until the investigation is complete, but did not provide a timeline.
The crash was reported just after 9:45 p.m.
There is no word on any injuries in the crash.
