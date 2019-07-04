EAST GRANBY, CT (WFSB) - A motorcycle crash has closed Route 20 near Grainger Circle in East Granby, said police.
According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation the crash was reported around 12:00 p.m.
Granby Police said the road is closed at Canal Road as State Police investigate the crash.
Officials say it may take several hours for the road to reopen.
There is no word yet on how many vehicles were involved or if there are any injuries.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
