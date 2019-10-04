DEEP RIVER, CT (WFSB) - Route 9 northbound is closed in Deep River because of a motorcycle crash.
According to the Department of Transportation, the closure is between exits 4 and 5.
It was first reported just before 9 a.m. on Friday.
State police said the crash involved two motorcycles.
There's no word on injuries or a cause.
Troopers said any vehicles entering Route 9 north from exit 3 will be diverted off exit 4 to accommodate the closure at exit 5.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.