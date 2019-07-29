HARWINTON, CT (WFSB) - Route 8 northbound is closed in Harwinton because of a crash.
According to the Department of Transportation, the closure is between exits 42 and 43.
It was first reported around 11:45 a.m. on Monday.
The DOT said the crash involved a motorcycle.
Dispatchers said the Life Star emergency helicopter was called to the scene.
There's no word on injuries or a cause.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
