PORTLAND, CT (WFSB) – Route 66 westbound in Portland is closed due to a motorcycle crash.
The road is closed from Main Street to Pickering Street.
The accident involved a motorcycle and a car.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.
