SHARON, CT (WFSB) - A 53-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash that happened in Sharon over the weekend.
According to state police, Jon Morey of Amenia, NY was ejected from his motorcycle as he tried to negotiate a curve and struck a wire rope guide rail.
It happened on Route 41 northbound just before Mitchelltown Road around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Morey's passenger was also ejected but only suffered a minor injury, state police said.
Both Morey and the passenger were transported to Sharon Hospital.
The passenger was treated and released, but Morey succumbed to his injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 860-626-1820.
