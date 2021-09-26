TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - One person was taken to the hospital after a crash Saturday evening.
It happened on the eastbound side of I-84 just before Exit 68.
The extent of that person's injuries is not yet known.
LifeStar was initially requested to the scene, but was later called off.
All lanes on I-84 East had to be shut while authorities investigated the crash, but were back open later that evening.
Fire officials said at least one vehicle, a motorcycle, was involved in the accident.
