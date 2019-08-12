NORTH STONINGTON (WFSB) - A woman was killed in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 95 in North Stonington Sunday night.
State police identified the victim as 48-year-old Cynthia Oliveras of New Haven.
According to the Department of Transportation, the highway was closed southbound between exits 93 and 92.
State police said the the driver, identified as 46-year-old Cesar Negron of New Haven, was traveling south when he struck a wire rope guide rail.
Negron was transported to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital for serious injuries.
His passenger, Oliveras, was pronounced dead at the scene.
There's no word on what caused Negron to crash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact troopers at 860-848-6500.
The DOT said the area reopened around 12:07 a.m. on Monday.
