WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- A motorcycle crash prompted state police to close the right and center lanes of Interstate 84 Eastbound in Waterbury on Sunday evening.
The right and center lanes by Exit 25 and 25A were closed after 8 p.m. on Sunday, state police said.
The left lane was open for traffic, state police said.
The existence and the extent of injuries is unknown at this time.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
