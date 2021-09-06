SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A crash has slowed traffic in Shelton.
According to State Police, a crash involving at least one motorcycle occurred around 6:35 Monday evening on the northbound side of Route 8.
Serious injuries were reported in the crash.
Route 8 North is currently closed in the area of Exits 13 and 14 until further notice.
Anyone traveling in the area is encouraged to seek alternate routes.
State Police continue to investigate.
