COLUMBIA, CT (WFSB) -- Part of Route 66 in Columbia is closed for a crash involving a motorcycle.
The crash was reported by the Dept. of Transportation around 3:15 p.m. on Monday.
Route 66 is closed at Pine Street.
A serious injury was reported by state police.
The State Police-Collision Analysis Reconstruction Squad (C.A.R.S.) was called to the scene.
