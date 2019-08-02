EAST HAVEN (WFSB) - One person was injured in a crash late Friday night in East Haven.
According to police, a motorcycle and car collided on Foxon Hill road shortly before 10 p.m. Friday.
Police said one person suffered serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Police are asking people to avoid the area of Foxon Hill Road between Zolan Drive and Charnes Drive as the investigation continues.
