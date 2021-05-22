ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries on Friday evening following a crash in Enfield.
The crash, involving a car and a motorcycle, happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Route 5 near Bright Meadow Boulevard.
Enfield police said the motorcycle driver and passenger were both taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Enfield police at 860-763-6400.
