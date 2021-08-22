HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Motorcycles, and empty and tandem tractor trailers, were banned from I-95 due to the threat from Henri.
Gov. Ned Lamont ordered the ban to go into effect on Sunday morning at 11 a.m.
The ban will be lifted at 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Henri, a strong tropical storm, was just south of Montauk on Sunday morning.
It made its way across the state throughout the day.
Stay updated with the forecast here.
