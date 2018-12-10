MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- A 53-year-old man has died following a crash in Meriden on Sunday.
Police said a motorcycle and an SUV collided in the area of Hubbard Park, just after 5 p.m. on Sunday.
The motorcycle was traveling west on West Main Street when it hit the passenger side door of the SUV, police said.
The SUV was turning into the left entrance of Hubbard Park.
The motorcycle operator, identified as Leopold Dishereits, was found at the scene suffering from injuries.
He was taken to the hospital where he died.
The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries. Two other passengers were not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information should contact Meriden Police at 203-630-6215.
