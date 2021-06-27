CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB)--Today at 10am there will be a police-escorted motorcycle ride to honor and benefit Ricardo Torres Jr, Samod Rankins and the New Haven Fire Department.
The ride will start at Bozzuto’s Inc. at 275 Schoolhouse Road, Cheshire.
There will be a bike blessing before the ride.
$10 donation per rider.
Light refreshments will be available for purchase.
