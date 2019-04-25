TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Police said they are investigating a three-vehicle crash that killed two people riding a motorcycle in Torrington on Tuesday evening.
Torrington police identified the victims as 36-year-olds Danielle Dubois and Christopher Massey, both of Torrington.
The crash involved a motorcycle, a pickup truck, and a small van on Route 4 in the area of University Drive around 6:30 p.m.
According to police, the driver of the motorcycle was traveling east on Route 4, crossed the double yellow line, and hit the quarter panel of a pickup truck traveling west.
The motorcycle then struck a small van head on that was also traveling west on Route 4.
Massey and Dubois were ejected from the motorcycle and died at the scene.
An autopsy will be conducted by the medical examiner’s office to determine the cause and manner of death.
No one was injured in the pickup truck or the small van.
Police said the drivers are cooperating with police.
Route 4 has since reopened.
(1) comment
[sad] How very sad. Condolences to the family.
