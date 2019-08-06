ORANGE. CT (WFSB) - A crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV is under investigation in Orange.
The crash happened at the intersection of Boston Post Road and Dogwood Road on Tuesday morning.
The call came just before 6:20 a.m.
The Boston Post Road is closed in the area; however, Dogwood Road is open.
Both the motorcyclist and the SUV driver were hospitalized.
However, the motorcyclist's injuries were described by police as being life-threatening.
Investigators said the motorcyclist t-boned the SUV; however, they have not yet determined who was at fault.
