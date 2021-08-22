HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Motorcycles, and empty and tandem tractor trailers, will be banned from Interstate 95 due to the threat from Henri.
Gov. Ned Lamont said an emergency situation exists.
"Therefore, pursuant to Sections 3-1, 3-6a, and 28-9 of the Connecticut General Statutes, I order that all motorcycles and empty and tandem tractor trailers are banned from travel on Interstate 95 from 11 a.m. Sunday Aug. 22, 2021 until further notice," Lamont said in a statement.
Henri, a strong tropical storm, and was just south of Montauk on Sunday morning.
Stay updated with the forecast here.
