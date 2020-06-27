BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A Shelton man has died following a two-vehicle collision Friday night in Bridgeport.
According to Bridgeport Police Captain Gilleran, first responders were called to a report of a crash at the intersection of Boston Avenue and Pembroke Street around 9:00 p.m.
It was later determined that a 2019 gray Nissan Altima, being operated by a 31-year-old Stratford woman, was in the right lane traveling east on Boston Avenue when it attempted to make a left turn onto Pembroke Street, obstructing not only the left lane of travel, but the path of an oncoming motorcycle that was also heading east on Boston Avenue.
The motorcycle, a 2011 blue and white Suzuki GSXR600, couldn't get out of the way or brake in time and ultimately crashed into the driver's side of the Altima.
Capt. Gilleran says that the Altima continued several yards onto Pembroke Street before finally coming to a halt.
The operator of the motorcycle, who, at this time, is only being identified as a 26-year-old Shelton man, was transported to Bridgeport Hospital, where he later died from his injuries sustained in the crash.
The identity of the driver will be released when the next of kin has been notified.
The driver of the Altima was taken to Bridgeport Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
It is unclear at this time if any charges will be filed against the driver of the Altima.
The Bridgeport Police Accident Reconstruction Team also responded to the scene and are being assisted by the Southern Fairfield County Traffic Unit.
Part of Boston Avenue was closed to through traffic while officials conducted their investigation, but has since reopened.
Officials cleared the scene around 1:30 a.m.
Anyone with any information on this crash is asked to contact Officer John Perry of the Bridgeport Police Department's Traffic Division at 203-576-7640.
