EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - One person has died following a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in East Haven.
According to East Haven Police Capt. Joseph Murgo, a motorcycle was traveling down Hemingway Avenue when it collided with a vehicle that was trying to cross onto Hemingway Way Avenue from Tyler Street Extension to Tyler Street.
The operator of the motorcycle, later identified as 29-year-old Bruce Esposito, was treated on scene by medical personnel before being taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
Capt. Murgo says that the driver of the vehicle, 95-year-old Peter Acampora, was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital with serious injuries.
Hemingway Avenue was shut down between River Street and Pennsylvania Avenue for several hours as crews conducted their investigation.
Charges against Acampora are pending.
Anyone with any information on the crash is asked to contact East Haven Police Officer Jack Messina at 203-468-3820 or by emailing Officer Messina at jmessina@easthavenpolice.com.
