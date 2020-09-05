TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - A Willington man was rushed to an area hospital following a crash Saturday morning in Tolland.
According to State Police, troopers assigned to Troop C in Tolland, along with Tolland firefighters, responded to Tolland Stage Road at the Exit 69 West on ramp to I-84 around 10 a.m. for a report of a crash.
It was later determined that a 2013 Harley Davidson Fxs Flatline was traveling east on Rt. 74 when its side was struck by the front of a 2013 Subaru Impreza that was trying to turn left onto I-84 West from the westbound side of the road.
The operator of the motorcycle, a 32-year-old Willington man, was flown to St. Francis Hospital with unspecified injuries.
State Police say that the driver of the Impreza, a 79-year-old Willington woman, sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash and refused treatment at the scene.
Part of Tolland Stage Road was closed as part of the investigation, but has since reopened.
This crash remains under investigation by CT State Police.
