KILLINGLY, CT (WFSB) - Authorities are looking into the circumstances surrounding a crash Saturday.
It happened during the morning hours on Route 6 near Westcott Road.
The motorcyclist and lone occupant was taken by ambulance to an area hospital before being flown to a different hospital.
The driver's injuries are considered serious. No other vehicles were involved in the collision.
Further details regarding the crash weren't immediately available.
Refresh this page and stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.