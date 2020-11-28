HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A motorcyclist is expected to be okay after he was involved in a crash on Friday.
Hartford Police Lt. Paul Cicero says it happened at the corner of Park and Hudson Streets.
The motorcyclist blew through a red light and collided with a vehicle.
He was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive.
Lt. Cicero adds that the motorcycle the was operating was reported stolen out of Stamford.
