NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - A motorcyclist was hospitalized following a crash in Norwich on Sunday night.
According to Taftville Fire Company 2, it happened on Norwich Avenue around 8:15 p.m.
When firefighters arrived, they said they found that a rider had gone down an embankment after the person struck a guardrail.
The rider was said to have been in serious condition from "multi-system trauma."
The victim was stabilized and first brought to Backus Hospital before being airlifted to Hartford Hospital.
Police are investigating how the crash happened.
