EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital after a crash over the weekend.
It happened Saturday afternoon along the 400 block of Main Street.
East Hartford Police Lt. Josh Litwin says a motorcycle exited the driveway of 445 Main Street at a high rate of speed and began heading east before heading down Main Street.
As he was entering the southbound lane on Main Street, the driver suddenly lost control and struck the back driver's side quarter panel of a vehicle that was coming out of the C-Town Grocery Store parking lot.
The driver and the bike skidded at a high rate of speed into the front entrance area of the store and came to a final rest after striking a cement pole.
First responders administered medical aid to the motorcyclist at the scene before transporting him to an area hospital.
Lt. Litwin said the operator is currently in the ICU.
No other injuries were reported in the crash.
Police were on scene for most of the afternoon investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.