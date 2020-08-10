NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Authorities are investigating a crash that happened Sunday night that left three people injured.
New Haven Police Capt. Anthony Duff says the crash happened around 7 p.m. at the I-95 South on ramp off of Sargent Drive.
It was determined that a Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle was heading up Sargent Drive when it collided with a Honda SUV, being operated by a 51-year-old New York man, that was attempting to make the left turn from Sargent Drive to get on to the on ramp.
The motorcyclist, a 31-year-old East Haven man, was ejected upon colliding with the SUV and was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he remains in critical condition.
The driver of the SUV, as well as the two adult passengers, suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Capt. Duff says that the SUV was impounded as a result of the crash.
Anyone that may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact New Haven Police at 203-946-6316.
