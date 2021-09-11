WASHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A motorcyclist was injured after colliding with a bear in Washington on Saturday afternoon.
It happened just after 12 p.m. on Roxbury Road.
CT State Police said the Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection was called to the scene, as well as LIFE STAR.
Stay with CH 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.