EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A motorcyclist is recovering from injuries sustained in a crash with a car in East Haven on Friday.
Police said a motorcycle and a car collided in the area of Foxon Hill Road and Zolan Drive on Friday at about 7:15 a.m.
Police said the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Foxon Hill Road when he was ejected from his motorcycle after colliding with a car that was traveling westbound on Foxon Hill Road.
The driver of the car was not injured, police said.
The motorcyclist was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital with a serious leg injury.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.