ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Local and state authorities are investigating a crash that happened Saturday afternoon in Enfield.
State Police say that they responded to I-91 South near Exit 44 for a report of a motorcyclist down.
It was later determined that a motorcycle was seen operating erratically and subsequently lost control and struck the pavement.
The operator, a 41-year-old Chicopee man, was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, MA with believed to be serious injuries.
State Police stated that the driver was found to be at fault.
The motorcycle was driven from the scene by an unknown operator.
The right and center lanes were closed as part of the investigation, but were reopened a short while later.
This crash remains under investigation by CT State Police.
