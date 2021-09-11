WASHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A motorcyclist was injured after coming across a bear in Washington on Saturday afternoon.
It happened just after 12 p.m. on Roxbury Road.
CT State Police said a motorcycle had been driving along the roadway when a bear ran out in front of his vehicle.
The motorcycle swerved in order to avoid colliding with the bear, forcing it to crash.
The driver of the motorcycle was flown to Hartford Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
The Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection also responded to the scene, adding that the bear was not found.
