SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A motorcyclist has died after a crash late Friday night in Southington.
Police say it all unfolded around 9:45 when a Toyota Camry was traveling down Queen Street and suddenly swerved into the opposite lane, colliding with an oncoming Harley Davidson motorcycle.
The motorcyclist, identified as 20-year-old Garrett Vanepps, was taken to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
The driver of the Camry and her passenger were not injured.
Police continue to investigate the crash.
