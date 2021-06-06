HARWINTON, CT (WFSB) - Route 222 in Harwinton is back open following a deadly crash over the weekend.
It happened around 10:35 Saturday night in the area of 325 Hill Road.
According to State Police, a man operating a 1995 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling along Route 222 when he suddenly struck a live bear in the roadway.
The force of the crash resulted in the driver, identified as 65-year-old Thomas Kovalik of Plymouth, being thrown from the motorcycle.
Troopers found Kovalik lying in the roadway when they arrived on scene.
Kovalik was taken to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.
State Police continue to investigate the crash.
Route 222 was closed between Delay and Hayden Roads for an extended period of time, but has since reopened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.