WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- A motorcyclist is dead after police said he struck a car head-on in Waterbury on Friday afternoon.
Police responded to North Main Street at the intersection of Buckridge Drive at about 5:45 p.m. on Friday for reports that a motorcyclist crossed over the southbound lane causing one car to veer onto a lawn.
Waterbury Police Lieutenant David Silverio told Channel 3 that a 26-year-old motorcyclist on ’97 Harley Davidson was killed after investigators said he crossed into the southbound lane of North Main Street.
An oncoming Acura veered onto a lawn to avoid striking the motorcyclist, police said. The motorcyclist then struck the car behind the Acura, a Mercedes, and was ejected instantly.
Neither drivers nor passengers in either car involved were injured.
The motorcyclists’ identity has not yet been made public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.