TORRINGTON (WFSB) - A motorcyclist was killed with he collided with a truck making a turn on South Main Street Tuesday.
According to police, the preliminary investigation revealed that the motorcycle was traveling south on South Main St. around 3 p.m., when the operator passed a vehicle preparing to turn left.
Police said while passing the vehicle, the pickup truck that had been traveling in the northbound lane had turned left onto Cook St. resulting in the motorcyclist striking the pickup truck on the passenger side in the area of the door.
The operator of the motorcycle was transported to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital where he later died from his injuries.
According to police, the male operator was reportedly not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.
The name of the motorcycle operator is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.
The operator of the pickup truck did not suffer any injuries and is cooperating with officers during the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact officer Oscar Segui at 860-489-2007
