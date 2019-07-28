EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) -- A motorcyclist has died following a crash in East Lyme on Sunday afternoon.
According to police, the crash involving a motorcycle and another car happened on Boston Post Road (Route 1), around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday.
The road was shut down between North Bridebrook and Four Mile River Road.
Police said the motorcyclist died at the scene.
The driver of the car involved was taken to the hospital.
Boston Post Road remains closed while police investigate.
The identification of the motorcyclist has not been released.
