HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - One person has died following a crash Saturday in Hartford.
It happened in the area of Garden and Liberty Streets around 5:30 p.m.
Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said the crash involved a 2002 Yamaha R6 motorcycle and a 2005 Acura TL.
Officers found the operator of the motorcycle, 25-year-old Joshua Johnson of Hartford, lying in the roadway when they arrived on scene.
Johnson was taken to St. Francis Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
The driver of the Acura remained on scene.
No other injuries were reported.
Police continue to investigate the crash.
