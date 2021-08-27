BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - A motorcyclist from New Britain was killed in a late night crash in Berlin.
State police identified the victim as 35-year-old Michael Jon Skorupski.
The crash happened just after 12:15 a.m. on Friday.
Troopers said Skorupski was driving on Route 571 westbound, just east of Route 71A.
They said for reasons unknown, he lost control of the bike, left the highway and slammed into a metal beam guide rail on the median.
Troopers said Skorupski became separated from the bike. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The case remains under investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam video of it is asked to contact state police at 860-534-1098.
