NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A 19-year-old motorcycle operator was killed in a crash that happened on I-95 north in New Haven overnight.
Police said the crash happened just after midnight, in the area of exit 47.
Three highway lanes were closed until about 7 a.m. Saturday morning.
The motorcycle, being driven by 19-year-old Ricardo Figueroa-Garcia, of New Haven, was traveling on I-95 north in the right lane.
At the same time, another car, described as a 1991 two-door Acura, was traveling in the next lane over at a higher rate of speed, police said.
The Acura then went into the right lane, behind the motorcycle, and ultimately hit it.
Figueroa-Garcia was thrown from the motorcycle.
Police said the Acura kept going, later stopping on the right shoulder. The driver of the Acura took off but was never found.
Figueroa-Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene.
Connecticut State Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of the Acura, which was described as being black with white driver and passenger side doors, lime green rims, a "Frankenstein" decal in the front windshield, and an "Its Alive" decal in the rear window.
Police said the car is suspected to have been previously seen in the New Haven area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
During the overnight hours, the Dept. of Transportation said a tractor trailer had been involved in this crash, however that information was not in the police report.
Follow traffic updates in your area by clicking here.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.