THOMASTON, CT (WFSB) - A busy stretch of highway is back open following a deadly crash Saturday afternoon.
CT State Police say that, around 12:50 p.m., a 2005 Honda motorcycle was traveling down Rt. 8 in Thomaston when it lost control and struck the metal beam guard rail on the left side of the Limited Access Highway near the Exit 38 on ramp.
The rider, later identified as 35-year-old Hudson, New York resident Miguel Blake, died after being ejected from the motorcycle.
Rt. 8 South was closed for as part of the investigation, but was reopened later that afternoon.
This crash remains under investigation by CT State Police.
