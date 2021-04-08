WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- A road in Waterbury was closed for several hours on Wednesday morning due to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle.
Waterbury police identified the victim as 41-year-old Luis Oscar Maldonado Cintron.
The crash happened around 8 a.m. in the 300-block of Thomaston Avenue.
Police said a motorcycle and another vehicle collided.
Cintron suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital where he died.
The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
The area of 300 to 400 Thomaston Avenue was closed for a few hours but it has since reopened.
Anyone with information should contact the Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit at (203) 346-3975.
