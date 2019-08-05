WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- The rider of a motorcycle was killed in a crash in Waterbury over the weekend.
The person's name is being withheld until next of kin is notified, state police said.
The crash prompted troopers to close the right and center lanes of Interstate 84 eastbound on Sunday night.
The right and center lanes by Exit 25 and 25A were shut down after 8 p.m., state police said. They've since reopened.
According to state police, the rider lost control and crashed into a guard rail.
What caused the person to lose control remained under investigation on Monday morning.
Anyone who may have seen what happened is asked to contact state police at 203-267-2200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.