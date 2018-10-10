NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries following a crash on Wednesday afternoon.
New Britain Police said a crash involving a car and a motorcycle happened around 3:45 p.m. in the area of West Main Street and Slater Road.
The 39-year-old male motorcyclist suffered life threatening injuries and was brought to an area hospital.
The driver of the car involved, a 49-year-old female, was not injured and is cooperating with police.
No charges have been filed at this time.
The police department is continuing to investigate the crash.
Anyone who may have witness the accident is asked to call police.
