WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital following a crash Saturday evening.
Police say a motorcycle and a car had both entered the intersection of Hillside and Central Avenues at the same time, causing a collision.
The driver was ejected from the motorcycle and had taken to be taken to an area hospital after striking his head on the pavement.
His injuries are considered serious.
The driver of the other car remained on scene and is cooperating with police.
