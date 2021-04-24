CLINTON, CT (WFSB) - A motorcyclist was seriously injured following a crash over the weekend in Clinton.
According to Clinton Police Cpl. Spencer Mangs, a motorcycle and vehicle collided at the corner of Glenwood Road and the Killingworth Turnpike (Route 81) Saturday afternoon.
The operator of the motorcycle was flown to Yale New Haven Hospital with life threatening injuries.
No one else was injured in the crash.
Anyone with any information on the crash is encouraged to call Clinton Police at 860-669-0451.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.