VOLUNTOWN, CT (WFSB) - One person was taken to the hospital following a crash Saturday in Voluntown.
The crash occurred just before 7:30 p.m. at the corner of Beach Pond and Rockville Roads.
State Police say a 2020 Jeep Wrangler was traveling down Beach Town Road when it stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of Rockville Road.
When the Jeep tried to turn left onto Rockville Road, it struck a motorcycle that was traveling down the roadway.
The force of the crash caused the driver to fall off the motorcycle and into the roadway.
The motorcyclist, a 24-year-old Lisbon man, was flown to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.
State Police said the driver of the Jeep was not injured in the crash.
Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
Anyone with any information on this crash is asked to contact State Police Troop E at 860-848-6500 and reference case number 2100173731.
